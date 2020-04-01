Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and More Performed 3rd Edition of Viral Monologues: The 24 Hour Plays

The monologues, written by Lydia Diamond, David Cross, and others, dropped March 31.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returned for a third edition of virtual monologues March 31, with videos—filmed from homes—released from 6 PM ET through midnight. Among the 20 actors who performed in this round were Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, Homeland's Elizabeth Marvel, Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Slave Play's Ato Blankson-Wood, and Tony winner Debra Monk.

The monologues are available at 24HourPlays.com/Viral-Monologues.

At 6 PM March 30, 20 writers were each paired with an actor (virtually) to craft an original monologue for that performer. The writers for the third edition of Viral Monologues are Rachel Axler, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Mario Correa, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, Jess Honovich, Nora Kirkpatrick, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Cat Miller, muMs, Dan O’Brien, Ife Olujobi, Liliana Padilla, Max Posner, Howard Sherman, and Zhu Yi.

Rounding out the performer line-up were Derrick Baskin, Mike Carlsen, Hugh Dancy, Erin Darke, Lora Lee Gayer, Will Hochman, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Christopher Oscar Peña, Lauren Pritchard, Jessica St. Clair, Tara Summers, Tamara Tunie, and Alison Wright.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The series launched March 17, followed by a second round on March 24.

Methuen Drama has announced that it will publish The 24 Hour Plays Book of Viral Monologues in print and digital form. Howard Sherman, who inspired The 24 Hour Plays to develop The Viral Monologues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will serve as the editor. A release date will be announced.