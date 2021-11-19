Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden's Broadway Album Drops Today

Their album Together at a Distance is a potpourri of classic Broadway duets.

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden's Broadway album Together at a Distance drops today and boasts a royal flush of beloved show tune duets. Available on all streaming and digital platforms, Together at a Distance features iconic numbers from composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jason Robert Brown.

The album, from Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals, reunites Boggess (Olivier Award nominee, star of The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera, and School of Rock) and Ovenden (Sir Henry Granville on Bridgerton, Charles Blake on Downton Abbey) who have sung together in concerts on both sides of the pond, including BBC's Proms at Royal Albert Hall with the John Wilson Orchestra in both 2010 and 2012, and at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops in 2015.

The album features orchestrations by Nigel Wright, Julian Ovenden, and Pete Letanka. It is produced by Nigel Wright and Nick Pugh, with engineering by Pugh, and was mixed at Chiltern Music Studios, Buckinghamshire, UK. The 14 tracks are detailed below:

"Make Believe" – From Show Boat

"All I Ask Of You" – From The Phantom of the Opera

"Stranger In Paradise" – From Kismet

"The Heather On The Hill" – From Brigadoon

"Too Many Mornings" – From Follies

"Tonight" – From West Side Story

"All The Wasted Time" – From Parade

"Too Much In Love To Care" – From Sunset Boulevard

"How Could I Ever Know" – From The Secret Garden

"Till There Was You" – From The Music Man

"I Have Dreamed" – From The King And I

"With One Look" – From Sunset Boulevard

"They Were You" – From The Fantasticks

"A Heart Full Of Love" – From Les Misérables