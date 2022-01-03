Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre Announce Engagement

The Broadway star and filmmaker made the happy announcement on Instagram.

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre. The latter reportedly popped the question while the pair was vacationing in Finland.

Both Boggess and Da Fre posted the happy news on Instagram.

Boggess' Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Master Class, The Phantom of the Opera, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock - The Musical. Da Free, an actor and filmmaker, has helmed the documentary shorts The Girl Who Cannot Speak and The Day I Had to Grow Up, and performed in such TV and film projects as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Taking Woodstock, and We've Been Here Before.