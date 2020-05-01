Sierra Boggess Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Her Sister Summer, Rachel Brosnahan, Capathia Jenkins, More

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

The Phantom of the Opera and School of Rock star Sierra Boggess guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, May 1 at 2 PM. She is joined by Broadway musicians Summer Boggess (her sister) and Brian Hertz, Liz Robertson (Dance a Little Closer), Manon Taris (The Phantom of the Opera), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Capathia Jenkins (Newsies), Covenant House President Kevin Ryan, and Blake Ross. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The 8 PM stream May 1 features a reunion of the cast of the film The Goodbye Girl, including Quinn Cummings, Richard Dreyfuss, and Marsha Mason.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

