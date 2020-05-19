Sierra Boggess Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Lisa Howard, Alan H. Green, Sean Palmer

By Andrew Gans
May 19, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, The Little Mermaid) guest hosts the 2 PM, May 19 Stars in the House, the twice-daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Guests include Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, Escape to Margaritaville), and Sean Palmer (The Little Mermaid, The Apple Tree). Watch above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream May 19 will feature a reunion of the cast of the CW series The Flash, including Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, and Hartley Sawyer.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

