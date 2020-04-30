Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, More Set for Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party

The NYC open mic night has moved online with a parade of Broadway alums.

Broadway alums Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, Aaron Lazar, Kevin Spirtas, and more will join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party May 4 at 8 PM ET on YouTube. The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the performers will be jazz artist Benny Benack III and high schooler Max Chlumecky, whose spring showcase was canceled. The series will highlight a different student each week who have lost the opportunity to perform at their schools or local theatres.

The evening will feature impromptu performances and interviews; previous episodes have included Kristin Chenoweth, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Jessica Vosk, and Max von Essen.

Pajama Cast Party is produced by Ruby Locknar. Click Here to watch.

