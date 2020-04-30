Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, More Set for Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party

By Dan Meyer
Apr 30, 2020
 
The NYC open mic night has moved online with a parade of Broadway alums.
Sierra Boggess Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Broadway alums Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, Aaron Lazar, Kevin Spirtas, and more will join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party May 4 at 8 PM ET on YouTube. The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the performers will be jazz artist Benny Benack III and high schooler Max Chlumecky, whose spring showcase was canceled. The series will highlight a different student each week who have lost the opportunity to perform at their schools or local theatres.

READ: Sunshine Songs Concert Will Feature Performance Videos From Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs Initiative

The evening will feature impromptu performances and interviews; previous episodes have included Kristin Chenoweth, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Jessica Vosk, and Max von Essen.

Pajama Cast Party is produced by Ruby Locknar. Click Here to watch.

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

See what it’s like to do a double-duty day at the Minskoff Theatre.

35 PHOTOS
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_1 Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day!_HR.jpg
Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_2 - Signing in at half hour!_HR.jpg
Signing in at half hour! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_3 - Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable_HR.jpg
Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_4 - Puppet doctor hard at work!_HR.jpg
Puppet doctor hard at work! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_5 - Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day_HR.jpg
Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_6 - The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience!_HR.jpg
The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_7 - Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji)_HR.jpg
Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji). Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_8 - Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi!_HR.jpg
Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_9 - Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King._HR.jpg
Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_10 - Ouch!! But Thanks!!_HR.jpg
Ouch!! But Thanks!! Jelani Remy
