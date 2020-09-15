Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, and Ted Chapin to Talk Rodgers and Hammerstein in New Podcast

toggle menu
toggle search form
Podcasts   Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, and Ted Chapin to Talk Rodgers and Hammerstein in New Podcast
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 15, 2020
 
The first episode, now available, digs into the duo's first collaboration: Oklahoma!
Manhattan Theatre Club Gala_2019_Sierra Boggess_HR_.jpg
Sierra Boggess Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Stage favorites Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have joined with Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization President and Chief Creative Officer Ted Chapin for a new, six-episode podcast on the music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Episodes will release on NewYorkPops.org weekly on Tuesdays. The first episode—focusing on the duo's first collaboration, 1943's Oklahoma!—is available now.

Also available at New York Pops' website is a full audio recording of their 2015 season-opening concert, which featured Boggess and Ovenden with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA performing selections from all 11 of Rodgers and Hammerstein's collaborations with conductor Steven Reineke.

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

A Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

10 PHOTOS
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma!
The original Broadway cast of Oklahoma! The Library of Congress
A scene from the original Broadway production of <i>Carousel</i>
A scene from the original Broadway production of Carousel Vandamm Studio/New York Public Library
A scene from Allegro.
A scene from Allegro.
South_Pacific_Broadway_Production_Photo_1949_Mary Martin (Nellie Forbush) and cast_HR.jpg
Mary Martin and the Cast of South Pacific Juliris Zalon/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I.
Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner in the original 1951 Broadway production of The King and I. Photo courtesy of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization
Me_&_Juliet_4 rom left Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier.jpg
Joan McCracken, Bob Fortier, and Cast Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling
Guy Raymond, Annabelle Gold, Keith Kaldenberg, Nicolas Orloff, Don Weissmuller, Mike Kellin, G.D. Wallace, Gene Kevin, Jenny Workman, Hobe Streiford, and Warren Kemmerling in Pipe Dream (1955)
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in <i>Cinderella</i>
Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana in Cinderella (originally written in 1957)
Flower_Drum_Song_Broadway_Production_Photos_1958_HR
Miyoshi Umeki, Ed Kenney, Juanita Hall, Keye Luke, and the Cast of Flower Drum Song (1958) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of <i>The Sound of Music</i>.
A scene from the original 1959 Broadway production of The Sound of Music.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Podcasts
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.