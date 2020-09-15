Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, and Ted Chapin to Talk Rodgers and Hammerstein in New Podcast

The first episode, now available, digs into the duo's first collaboration: Oklahoma!

Stage favorites Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have joined with Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization President and Chief Creative Officer Ted Chapin for a new, six-episode podcast on the music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Episodes will release on NewYorkPops.org weekly on Tuesdays. The first episode—focusing on the duo's first collaboration, 1943's Oklahoma!—is available now.

Also available at New York Pops' website is a full audio recording of their 2015 season-opening concert, which featured Boggess and Ovenden with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA performing selections from all 11 of Rodgers and Hammerstein's collaborations with conductor Steven Reineke.

