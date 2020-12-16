Sign Up for Playbill's Trivia Night With The ShowBiz Quiz

Put your stage smarts to the test in this virtual, interactive Broadway trivia night—with prizes!

Ready to head to the virtual pub for a Broadway trivia night? It's time to put your stage smarts to the test and compete in The Showbiz Quiz, Playbill Social Selects' new digital, interactive offering, December 17. Participants join “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic for six rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging and prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.

Each game lasts approximately 60 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Players can even interact with other theatre fans—making this a safe event that feels like a night out. Click here for tickets.

Currently the program director at Broadway Workshop, Kojic has served as a host, producer, director, and writer.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.