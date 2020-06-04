Sign Up Now for BAC's Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will hold a three-day forum for the community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will hold a three-part forum, titled Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again, June 10–12. The event, according to its organizers, will be a space for the "Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space."

Sign up to receive updates about the forum by visiting BwayforBLM.com.

BAC, founded by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren, and Christian Dante White, is a platform that advocates for students, artists, organizations, and communities to use the arts as an integral part of their social change work.

Its inaugural event, in 2016, was Broadway for Black Lives Matter, featuring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Jeanine Tesori, among others, alongside policy experts and activists.

The Coalition was behind a recent edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, titled "COVID & Incarceration.

