Signature Theatre's 2021 Virtual Gala Will Honor Anna Deavere Smith

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Signature Theatre's 2021 Virtual Gala Will Honor Anna Deavere Smith
By Dan Meyer
Apr 28, 2021
 
The event will also feature performances by Dave Malloy and the cast of Cambodian Rock Band.
Anna Deavere Smith
Anna Deavere Smith Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Signature Theatre will celebrate 30 years at its 2021 annual gala Three Decades Together, One Future for Us All May 6. The virtual event will feature a tribute to Anna Deavere Smith, who is set to receive the Off-Broadway company's inaugural Signature Outstanding Artist Award. A 2020 gala set to honor the playwright and performer was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith is currently a playwright-in-residence at Signature; her works include Notes from the Field and Fires in the Mirror. The latter was seen at the Off-Broadway company in 2019, starring Michael Benjamin Washington. Her Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is slated to be presented during the 2021–2022 season.

In addition, the gala will include performances by Dave Malloy and cast members from Signature’s production of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band: Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, and Courtney Reed. Katori Hall, Samuel D. Hunter, Dominique Morisseau, and Lynn Nottage are also set to appear.

Lila Neugebauer directs the program. Gala co-chairs are Bloomberg Philanthropies, Edward Skyler, Citi, and Nina B. Matis and Alan Gosule.

For more information, visit SignatureTheatre.org.

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

16 PHOTOS
Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Abraham Kim in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Abraham Kim in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Courtney Reed and Moses Villarama in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Courtney Reed and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, Abraham Kim, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Joe Ngo and Fracnis Jue in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Fracnis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Francis Jue, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Courtney Reed, Francis Jue, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.