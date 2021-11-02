Signature Theatre's Rent Begins November 2

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical reopens the Arlington, Virginia, venue for live performances.

Signature Theatre's production of Jonathan Larson's Rent reopens Signature’s MAX Theatre for live performances beginning November 2 prior to an official opening November 4. Watch the company in rehearsal in the video above.

Directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, the Tony-winning musical plays the Arlington, Virginia, venue through January 2, 2022.

The cast features Jake Loewenthal as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!, upcoming West Side Story film) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (Rent national tour) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature’s Simply Sondheim) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature’s Spunk) as Joanne Jefferson, and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature’s Gun & Powder) as Benjamin Coffin III.

The ensemble includes Kaiyla Gross, Imani Branch, Adelina Mitchell, Solomon Parker III, Jimmy Mavrikes, and Devin Bowles with swings Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Sean Watkinson.

The production also has choreography by Rickey Tripp, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Erik Teague, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and wig design by Anne Nesmith with Signature casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo and New York casting by Stewart/Whitley.

“Rent is a musical about love, loss, and community,” said director Gardiner in an earlier statement. “After this past year where we’ve all felt isolated and disconnected, reopening Signature's doors with this story about beautiful warriors and agents for change who found each other amidst unimaginable loss feels incredibly resonant.”



(Updated November 2, 2021)