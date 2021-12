Signature Theatre's Rent Extends Run

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical reopened the Arlington, Virginia, venue for live performances.

Signature Theatre's production of Jonathan Larson's Rent—which officially reopened Signature’s MAX Theatre for live performances November 4—has extended its limited engagement by one week.

Directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, the Tony-winning musical was originally scheduled to play the Arlington, Virginia, venue through January 2, 2022. Performances will now continue through January 9. Watch highlights from the production above.

The cast features Jake Loewenthal as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!, upcoming West Side Story film) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (Rent national tour) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature’s Simply Sondheim) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature’s Spunk) as Joanne Jefferson, and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature’s Gun & Powder) as Benjamin Coffin III.

The ensemble includes Kaiyla Gross, Imani Branch, Adelina Mitchell, Solomon Parker III, Jimmy Mavrikes, and Devin Bowles with swings Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Sean Watkinson.

The production also has choreography by Rickey Tripp, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Erik Teague, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and wig design by Anne Nesmith with Signature casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo and New York casting by Stewart/Whitley.