Simon Russell Beale Stars in Nina Raine’s Bach & Sons, Beginning June 23 at London's Bridge Theatre

Nicholas Hytner directs the world premiere.

Simon Russell Beale, who was in previews for the Broadway production of The Lehman Trilogy when the pandemic shuttered theatres worldwide, plays composer JS Bach in the world premiere of Nina Raine’s Bach & Sons beginning June 23 at London's Bridge Theatre.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, performances are scheduled through September 9 with an official opening June 29.

The cast also includes Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena, and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Music is the Bach family business—both Johann Sebastian Bach's wives and all his children are musicians. His eldest son, Wilhelm, is brilliant, chaotic, and paralyzed by his father’s genius. Tense, industrious Carl is less talented than his father but more successful. As the years pass, their gripping family drama provokes furious arguments about love, God, and music.

The production also features associate direction by James Cousins, set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry, and music supervision by George Fenton.

Raine’s other plays include Stories, Consent, Tiger Country, Rabbit, and Tribes as well as an adaptation of The Drunks by the Durnenkov Brothers.