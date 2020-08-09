Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers Read Eric Lane's Lady Liberty and the Donut Girl on Stars in the House

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Eric Lane's Lady Liberty and the Donut Girl August 9 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The reading features the talents of Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers. Jacob Daniel Smith directs.

The reading is the latest in the Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky. The series of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright. The technical supervisor is Jason Crespin. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Today's reading benefits The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and various theatre programs around the country.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

