Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli Starring Haley Swindal Is Coming to Broadway on Demand

By Dan Meyer
Jun 24, 2020
 
The concert was filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019.
Haley Swindal

A full-length stream of Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli, starring Broadway alum Haley Swindal, will be available on Broadway on Demand this week.

Directed by Will Nunziata, Sing Happy features Swindal (Chicago, Jekyl and Hyde) putting her signature brassy stamp on some of the greatest songs ever sung by Liza Minnelli, including “Maybe This Time,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Cabaret,” “Losing My Mind,” and “Stepping Out.”

The concert, filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below in September 2019, will stream on BroadwayonDemand.com. The video is free to watch and will be available starting at 8 PM ET, June 26, for an unlimited time.

In addition to her credits on the Main Stem, Swindal appeared Off-Broadway in This One's For the Girls and the 2016 revival of Sweeney Todd.

Celebrate Liza Minnelli With a Photo Retrospective

Ed Gaynes and Liza Minnelli in Best Foot Forward Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Liza and Bob Dishy in Flora, the Red Menace
Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles in the film Cabaret
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sony Music Archives
Liza Minnelli at the 1974 Tony Awards Bob Deutsch
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
