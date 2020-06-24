Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli Starring Haley Swindal Is Coming to Broadway on Demand

The concert was filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019.

A full-length stream of Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli, starring Broadway alum Haley Swindal, will be available on Broadway on Demand this week.

Directed by Will Nunziata, Sing Happy features Swindal (Chicago, Jekyl and Hyde) putting her signature brassy stamp on some of the greatest songs ever sung by Liza Minnelli, including “Maybe This Time,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Cabaret,” “Losing My Mind,” and “Stepping Out.”

The concert, filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below in September 2019, will stream on BroadwayonDemand.com. The video is free to watch and will be available starting at 8 PM ET, June 26, for an unlimited time.

In addition to her credits on the Main Stem, Swindal appeared Off-Broadway in This One's For the Girls and the 2016 revival of Sweeney Todd.