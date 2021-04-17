Sing It Again: A Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Sing It Again: A Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 17, 2021
 
Anais Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning musical opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre April 17, 2019.
Hadestown_Broadway_Tony_Awards_Celebration_2019_HR
Amber Gray with the cast and creative team of Hadestown Lia Chang

Following its world premiere presentation in Vermont in 2006, Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown completed its 13-year journey to Broadway when it opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre April 17, 2019. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical.

Featuring a score and book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it takes audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Sing It Again: a Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

Sing It Again: a Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

52 PHOTOS
Damon Duanno as Orpheus and Nabiyah Be as Eurydice in <i>Hadestown</i>
Damon Duanno and Nabiyah Be in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray and Patrick Page
Amber Gray and Patrick Page in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray in <i>Hadestown</i>
Amber Gray in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
<i>Hadestown</i>
Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in <i>Hadestown</i>
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_13. Rachel Chavkin (director) and Maria Crocker (staff director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin and Maria Crocker in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_15. Amber Gray (Persephone) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Amber Gray in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_11. The company rehearse for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_16. Andre De Shields (Hermes) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
André De Shields and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_7. (l-r) Liam Robinson (Musical Director) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Liam Robinson and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Share

The original Broadway cast featured Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons as the Worker Chorus, with Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khalia Wilcoxon as swings. Following its opening, Kim Steele and Anthony Chatmon II have joined the company, assuming roles in the Workers Chorus.

Hadestown features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz with stage management by Beverly Jenkins, Paul J. Smith, and Cherie B. Tay and casting by Stewart/Whitley. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team

RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.