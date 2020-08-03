Sing Street Now Eyes 2021-2022 Broadway Bow

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 03, 2020
 
The musical was to begin performances at the Lyceum Theatre March 26.
Sing Street at the Lyceum Theatre Marc J. Franklin

The new musical Sing Street still intends on playing Broadway once feasible. Producers now say they are committed to opening sometime between winter 2021 and 2022 at a Shubert theatre to be determined.

The show, featuring a book by Enda Walsh and a score by Gary Clark and John Carney, was slated to begin preview performances at the Lyceum Theatre March 26—two weeks after all Broadway performances were brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rebecca Taichman-directed production had ridden a wave of buzz and critical acclaim to midtown, having played Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop earlier in the season. With this run completed and a swift transfer underway, the show had actually recorded an Original Broadway Cast Recording, which was released digitally April 21.

READ: Sing Street Songwriter Gary Clark Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories About the Show's New Album

Based on Carney's 2016 film of the same name, Sing Street explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The creative team also includes choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).

Attached as producers for the commercial run are Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf, and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker serve as executive producers.

Production Photos: Sing Street Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Sing Street Off-Broadway

Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Brenock O'Connor and Jakeim Hart in Sing Street Off-Broadway Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Max William Bartos and Zara Devlin Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sam Poon, Anthony Genovesi, Jakeim Hart and Gian Perez Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zara Devlin and Brenock O'Connor Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Max William Bartos, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, Brendan C. Callahan, Gian Perez, Brenock O'Connor, and Skyler Volpe Matthew Murphy
Sing Street_NYTW_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jakeim Hart, Max William Bartos, Zara Devlin, Sam Poon, Brenock O'Connor, Brendan C. Callahan and Gian Perez Matthew Murphy
