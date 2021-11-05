Site-Specific Baby Musical, Starring Julia Murney, Begins Off-Broadway Run November 5

Ethan Paulini directs and choreographs.

Out of the Box Theatrics' site-specific production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby, first presented in December 2019, returns November 5–December 12 in a 60-seat loft at Theatrelab. Opening night is November 14.

Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the cast is headed by Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party) as Arlene with Elizabeth Flemming (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Lizzie, Johnny Link (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella tour) as Danny, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Chicago’s Hamilton) as Nicki, Robert H. Fowler (The Producers) as Alan, Danielle Summons (Les Misérables, Beautiful tour) as Pam, Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, and Jewell Noel.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood.

In addition to Out of the Box Theatrics’ mission of uplifting the voices of marginalized communities, the middle couple of Baby is now a same-sex partnership. Selected performances for Baby will be ASL-interpreted. Joe Caverly is the director of sign language for the production.

The production also has music direction/supervision by Emily Marshall, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, sound design/production management by W. Alan Waters and DimlyWit Productions, associate direction and choreography by Taeler Cyrus, associate music direction by Minhui Lee, stage management by Kara Procell, assistant stage management by Egypt Dixon, associate costume design by Hillary Jeffers, wardrobe supervision by Gamalier Calderon, and audio engineering by Sam Wise.

Anthony Anello is the writing advisor, and Maltby, Jr. is the director/writing consultant.

(Updated November 5, 2021)