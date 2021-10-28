Situation and NYC Mayor’s Office Host 'Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in Theatre' October 28

The virtual panel helps the next generation of theatre artists and workers.

The next generation of thought leaders in the theatre industry are invited to peek behind the curtain of Broadway’s vast job market at a free, virtual open house for college students, recent graduates, and aspiring young professionals. Situation Group, in collaboration with The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, presents “Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in Theatre” October 28 on Zoom beginning at noon ET.

Attendees from across the country get access to a full day of online panels and conversations with experts who will share their stories that demonstrate there is no one, set path to a career on Broadway. Among the 75 people slated to appear are Alex Lacamoire, Barbara Whitman, Georgia Stitt, Jill Abramovitz, JoAnn M. Hunter, Marie Bshara, and Sammi Cannold.

The lineup of panelists includes producers, stage managers, technical directors, sound designers, physical therapists, makeup artists, merchandise managers, lawyers, accountants, playwrights, choreographers, talent agents, and more.

“Broadway is one of New York City’s most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience, and education,” says Damian Bazadona, president of Situation. “Whether you’re interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance—Broadway needs your unique passion and talents.”

“We’re proud to support the Becoming Broadway program and their commitment to providing a path to careers in theatre," said Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo. “Live performance and theatre are an integral part of the cultural fabric of New York City, the creative capital of the world, and Broadway provides so many amazing opportunities for talented New Yorkers on stage and behind the scenes.”