Six Acquired by Concord Theatricals for Licensing

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jun 16, 2021
The Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss-penned musical is set to resume performances on Broadway September 17.
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele in <i>Six</i>
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele in Six Joan Marcus

Worldwide stock and amateur theatrical licensing rights for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Six have been acquired by Concord Theatricals. With productions currently performing in London's West End and others set to resume performances around the world in the coming months, a release timeline for the property has not yet been determined.

"From their halls of residence, Toby and Lucy right royally created one of the most significant contributions to new British musical theatre in recent times," says Concord Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development Steven Greenhalgh. "Concord Theatricals proudly looks forward to representing their unique re-imagining of herstory with killer pop in the stock and amateur realm. Long may they reign."

Six modernizes the narratives of Henry VIII's six wives, transforming them from Tudor Queens to pop icons who have gathered to give a concert and finally tell their stories from their own point of view. The work had its world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017. After a U.K. tour, the musical hit London's West End in 2018, and has since come to Australia, Chicago, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Its Broadway debut was posed to have its opening night the day all Broadway performances were shuttered in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. The Broadway production will resume performances September 17 ahead of an October 3 opening night.

The original production of Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, leading a creative team that includes choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, orchestrator Tom Curran, and music supervisor Joe Beighton.

For more information, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.

