SIX Cancels Drive-In Engagements in the U.K.

The musical was to play 12 open-area venues, with audiences stationed in or around their own vehicles, this summer.

Live Nation Entertainment has canceled its Utilita Live From the Drive-In U.K. summer concert series, which would have included a socially distanced arena tour of SIX. The musical was to play open-air venues, with audiences stationed in designated spots with their own vehicles.

All 12 engagements, which included stops in Liverpool, Leeds, Bristol, Edinburgh, and the London-area Northaw, have been canceled. Though Stage Three of the government’s “road map” would have permitted outdoor performances, many cities slated to host the tour have since become hotspots of a coronavirus infection resurgence.

“We are so sorry to disappoint the thousands of fans who have booked tickets and sold out many dates on the tour,” the producers, led by Kenny Wax, said in a joint statement. “It is also a sad day for our West End and U.K. Tour Queens, who had already started rehearsals, and our entire team of up to 60 people who were all working so hard to deliver a spectacular show.”

Refunds will be automatically distributed to ticket holders within the next week.

