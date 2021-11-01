Six, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, More Will Perform at 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

In-person spectators will once again line the streets of NYC for the holiday favorite.

This holiday season, NYC will welcome back spectators to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The November 26 televised special will see performances from the Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked, plus NBC's upcoming Annie Live!. The parade will be broadcast 9 AM–noon ET on NBC.

Additional performers include Kristin Chenoweth and Darren Criss, both of whom have new holiday albums out this year, along with Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen), The Rockettes, Ballet Hispánico, and the cast of Girls5Eva.

Last year, the parade was limited to televised performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Associated Press, the entire NYC route will be reinstated this year, with nearly 20 marching bands and performance groups traveling from the Upper West Side to Macy’s on 34th Street in Herald Square.

As in years past (before 2020), people can watch the balloons—15 in total, including a new Baby Yoda high flyer—be inflated the day beforehand near the Museum of Natural History, so long as they show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

