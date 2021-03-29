Six Stars Jodie Steele, Sophie Isaacs, Grace Mouat, and More Will Be Disenchanted! in West End Stream

Tom Jackson Greaves directs Dennis T. Giacino's take on famed fairy tale princesses.

The musical Disenchanted!, which played Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre in 2015 after a run the previous year at Theatre at St. Clement's, will be revived in London digitally beginning April 9 via Stream.Theatre. The stream will be available through April 11.

Heading the cast will be several Six stars, including Jodie Steele as Snow White, Sophie Isaacs as Cinderella, Grace Mouat as Pocahontas, and Millie O’Connell as The Little Mermaid plus Rent's Shanay Holmes as The Princess Who Kissed The Frog. Tom Jackson Greaves directs.

The company also includes fellow Six star Courtney Bowman (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natalie Chua (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Allie Daniel (Rent), Aisha Jawando (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical), and Jenny O’Leary (Heathers).

Disenchanted!, which brings together a band of not-so-merry princesses, keen to rewrite their tales, has a book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino. The musical received nominations for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and Best New Off-Broadway Musical (Off Broadway Alliance).

On the other side of the pond, a recent U.S. streaming presentation featured Celia Rose Gooding, Diana DeGarmo, Alysha Umphress, and more.

Click here for ticket information.

