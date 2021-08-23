Six, Waitress, More to Perform in 1-Day-Only 2021 Edition of Broadway in Bryant Park

Rob McClure and Myles Frost will co-host alongside 106.7 LITE FM’s morning show personalities Cubby and Christine.

106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park will return to the outdoor summer stage with a lunch hour concert celebrating the return of Broadway. The annual series will present a one-day-only event this year as opposed to a season-long roster, set for September 23 at 12–2 PM ET.

Rob McClure and Myles Frost, who will be seen this season in Mrs. Doubtfire and MJ the Musical, respectively, will co-host the event alongside Cubby and Christine of 106.7 LITE FM’s Cubby & Christine Morning Show. Shows scheduled to appear include Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana, Girl From the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, SIX, Stomp, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Waitress.

“We are so excited to bring back the annual Broadway in Bryant Park back in its 21st year,” said Chris Conley, program director of 106.7 LITE FM. “This is a great way to allow New Yorkers a chance to see Broadway up close and personal and give them something to enjoy while we continue to move towards the reopening of New York City.”

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert is presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.