Six Will Tour the U.S. in 2022

The international favorite is hitting the road.

The queens are hitting the road. The Broadway musical Six will tour the U.S. in 2022, beginning with an engagement at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago March 20. Further dates for the national tour will be announced soon.

As previously announced , the long-awaited Broadway opening will take place October 3 following previews resuming September 17. Prior to its arrival on Broadway, the Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical played several out-of-town engagements—including one in Chicago—in 2019.

Six, a pop concert interpretation of the six wives of Henry VIII, has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, Six was playing, in London’s West End, across the U.K. and Australia, and on cruise ships.

The production is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting, with original U.S. casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is general manager, Sam Levy is associate producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. executive producer.

Six is produced in North America by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

