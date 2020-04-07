Six Writers Will Join Composers From Around the World in Upcoming Signal Online Concert

By Olivia Clement
Apr 07, 2020
 
Max Vernon and Andrew R. Butler will also take part in the global live streamed concert April 14.
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Roberto Araujo

Musical theatre writers from around the world will gather online for the next Signal Online. The April 14 event, in which composers will perform new material live from their living rooms, will feature Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, American composers Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland) and Max Vernon (The View UpStairs), and Australian Fangirls composer Yve Blake.

The live streamed concert can be viewed here.

The April 14 lineup also features Electrolyte composer Maimuna Memon, Canadian composers Britta Johnson (Life After), and Nick Green and Kevin Wong (Recurring John: A Song Cycle), Luke Bateman and Michael Conley (The Sorrows of Satan), Christian Czornyj (Stages: A Video Game Musical), Tim Gilvin (Stay Awake, Jake), Meg and Laura McGrady, Jordan Clarke and Francesca Forristal (Oddball), Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute (Coven), and Sheep Soup (The Leftovers).

Signal Online, which launched March 26, is curated and hosted by London musical theatre director Adam Lenson (The Rink, Wasted, Superhero). The concert is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the AMPLIFY fund, where all proceedings will go directly to writers of new musicals.

