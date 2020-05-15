Skylar Astin, Kathryn Gallagher, and More Are Part of May 15 Broadway Jackbox

Catch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alums Astin, Stephanie Styles, and Kapil Talwalkar in the next live game online.

Skylar Astin (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Spring Awakening), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Stephanie Styles (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Kiss Me, Kate), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, American.ish) join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello on the May 15 edition of Broadway Jackbox.

The Broadway Jackbox series, which launched March 13, features performers playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the gaming show has already exceeded its $25,000 and subsequent $35,000 goals.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the May 15 event will stream at 6 PM ET on Tiltify and Twitch (click on this link). Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's daily live streamed concert/variety show Stars in the House. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

