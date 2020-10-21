Slave Play Tony Nominee James Cusati-Moyer Joins Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey Netflix Series

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 21, 2020
 
The limited series, inspired by a millennial con artist, also features Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd.
James Cusati-Moyer, who recently earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Broadway’s Slave Play, will appear in the upcoming Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, dramatizing the Anna Delvey media sensation. The actor, according to The Wrap, will play fashion director and stylist Val.

The 10-episode project from Shonda Rhimes is inspired by Jessica Pressler’s 2018 New York Magazine article about the millennial con artist who rocked New York social circles by claiming to be a German heiress. The previously announced cast includes Julia Garner in the title role, along with Anna Chlumsky (Veep, Broadway’s Living On Love), Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Katie Lowes (Rhimes’ Scandal and Waitress on Broadway), and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type).

Cusati-Moyer’s additional stage credits include the 2017 Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation and Off-Broadway’s Fire and Air.

