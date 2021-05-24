Slave Play Tony Nominee Jeremy O. Harris Will Appear in Season 2 of Emily in Paris

By Dan Meyer
May 24, 2021
 
The multi-hyphenate has been tapped for a guest role in the Netflix favorite.
Slave Play_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ooh, la, la—after producing the Ratatouille musical, it seems Jeremy O. Harris can't get France off his mind. The theatremaker has joined Season 2 of Emily in Paris in a guest starring role as a fashion designer. The Slave Play Tony nominee will play Gregory Elliott Dupree, former protégé—and now rival—of Pierre Cadault (played by Jean-Christophe Bouvet).

Deadline reports Lucien Laviscount and Arnaud Binard have also joined the second season as guest stars, with William Abadie promoted to series regular.

Created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in October 2020. Starring Lily Collins and Tony nominee Ashley Park, the show follows 20-something Emily, an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow expat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily.

Rounding out the cast are Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

The TV gig is the latest for Harris, who recently teamed up with Aziza Barnes to pen a screen adaptation of The Vanishing Half as part of his two-year HBO deal. Additional recent projects include co-writing the thriller Zola with director Janicza Bravo and producing the Fake Friends digital presentation of This American Wife.

