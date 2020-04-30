Slave Play Will Make Its West Coast Debut at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group

Robert O'Hara will again direct the Jeremy O. Harris play.

The West Coast premiere of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play will be part of Center Theatre Group's 2020–2021 season at the Mark Taper Forum. The entire creative team from the Broadway production including director Robert O'Hara, will reunite for the engagement.

Casting and an exact schedule will be announced at a later date (the theatre recently canceled the remainder of its 2019–2020 season due to the ongoing pandemic).

Slave Play wrapped up its extended Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre earlier this year. The play follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in America.

Prior to its debut on the Main Stem, Slave Play made its world premiere in 2018 at New York Theatre Workshop Off-Broadway, earning Harris the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award.

The Broadway creative team included scenic designer Clint Ramos, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, sound designer and composer Lindsay Jones, dramaturg Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement director Byron Easley, and intimacy and fight director Claire Warden.

