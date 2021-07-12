Sleep No More Will Reopen Off-Broadway This Fall

Performances will begin in October at The McKittrick Hotel.

Sleep No More, the Macbeth-inspired immersive theatre experience from the British theatre company Punchdrunk, will reopen at The McKittrick Hotel beginning October 4.

The sensory theatre spectacle, which debuted Off-Broadway in April 2011, will be presented Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, and Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM.

In Sleep No More, audiences move freely through the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see. Expect a blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet.

Felix Barrett directs and designed the production, with choreography by co-director Maxine Doyle and sound design by Stephen Dobbie. Design associates are Beatrice Minns and Livi Vaughan.

Reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government, COVID-19 protocols, and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner) in association with rebecca gold productions.

