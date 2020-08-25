Sleepless Musical, Based on Sleepless in Seattle, Begins in London August 25

The musical adaptation stars Kimberly Walsh and Jay McGuiness.

The curtain is rising in the U.K. again as previews for Sleepless begin August 25, starring West End alums Kimberly Walsh and Jay McGuiness. The musical adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle plays at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London.

To ensure safety for the audience, has adapted to the current realities by implementing rapid-response COVID-19 testing on a daily basis for cast, crew, and theatre staff throughout the run of the show. There will be no physical contact between staff and ticket holders at any time. In addition, theatregoers will be temperature checked and requested to wear face masks.

Joining Walsh as Annie and McGuinness as Sam are Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Cory English as Rob. Rounding out the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak, and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds share the role of Sam’s son, Jonah.

With a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull, Sleepless was due to begin performances in March, prior to the U.K. Government shutdown of theatres. Opening night is September 1.

Check out a sneak peek at the musical's score below, with Walsh singing "Outta My Hands."

