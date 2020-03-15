Small Theatres, Concert Venues to Close in NYC

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that theatres, performance venues, and restaurants will close effective the evening of March 16.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that small theatres, nightclubs, movie theatres, gyms, and concert venues must all close, effective 8 PM, Monday, March 16. The mandate comes as efforts intensify nationwide to curb the spread of coronavirus and just a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure would go in effect the morning of March 17.

Connecticut and New Jersey will also enact the same restrictions, with restaurants and bars limited to takeout and delivery only. Grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies will remain open.

A similar executive action was taken by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; all L.A. entertainment venues, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants are closed through March 31. Restaurants will still provide takeout/delivery.

The news comes on the heels of the CDC's recommendation that all gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed for at least eight weeks. No word yet about how this would affect the proposed reopening of Broadway April 14. Playbill will continue to update the story as information becomes available.