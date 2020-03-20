Smash Recp 1.8: Eileen's Daughter Will Save the Day?

Backs get stabbed, songs get sung—it must be the most outrageous episode of Smash yet?

Catch up on Smash every night with Playbill! It's available to stream with commercials on NBC, and available for purchase on Amazon. Episode 7 recap here.

Julia eating a bowl of grapes? Relatable! Brian D'Arcy James putting on Guitar Hero? Less relatable? Eileen leaving everything behind to start her new life. Less so. Even less, Ellis showing up to help Eileen, who calls him a "useful young man."

And! In Karen getting things dropped in her lap... Derek wants her to sing a new song for the musical. Do you think Tom and Julia know? (No.) Michael Swift meanwhile gets fired from the show as he and Julia say goodbye. Boy, bye! Dev, meanwhile, is still hanging with that New York Times reporter.

Julia's Family Drama Here.

Karen's busy learning that new song that Tom and Julia can never know about. She didn't want to do it (she's a good Midwestern gal, after all) but Ryan Tedder convinces her otherwise by showing up. Ellis intercepts a call from Derek (after being told off by Eileen's daughter), so you know things are gonna get real. And then Wes Taylor knows the Secret! And Condola Rashad is concerned that Ellis is poking around with Ivy Lynn, but Ellis tells her that Tom and Ivy Lynn are both losers because they're artists. He wants to be a producer!

Karen, honest, Iowa gal that she is, is disappointed that no one can keep a secret in show business. She's happy that Derek likes her voice, but she's saddened to know he still thinks she's afraid of the sex. She loves sex! She just had sex with Dev!

Eileen's Family Drama, Guest Starring Grace Gummer as Her Daughter, Here.

Ivy Lynn goes to Brooklyn Bowl to smash out her feelings, which mostly involves a lot of lip syncing, dancing on the lanes, and other forbidden moments. As if that's not horrifying enough, she also has to deal with Ellis. He points her to the secret Brooklyn performance of the new song, which Tom and Julia will watch... as the composers of a musical. That now has a new song from someone else. It does not go well, shockingly! Remember when Julia's wole reason for doing the musical was because Marilyn didn't want to be a joke? That;s out the window as Karen sings "Touch Me," a very catchy song that has nothing to do with the show that they pitched Eileen.

You know who's most disappointed? Grace Gummer, Daughter of Eileen. She doesn't want to put toxic garbage into the world... like this new number. Ellis steps in to calm things down which, natch, does very little. Nor does Ivy Lynn's little tete-a-tete, where she accuses Karen of stabbing Tom and Julia in the back. You couldn't have said a worse thing to that wholesome girl!

But wait, there's less! Tom and Derek get into a screaming fight about sexuality, the theatre, and critics. The next day, Julia is back in her giant sunglasses, serving piping hot tea as Ellis lets Tom know he now works for Eileen. Oh, Eileen, I thought you were better than that! But then, you make Tom and Julia go with a star for Marilyn, so Ivy Lynn gets her heart broken. And that I cannot abide.

And as if that's not bad enough, Derek shows up at Ivy Lynn's door to tell her she's gifted and beautiful. That's pretty much all it takes to get back into Ivy Lynn's bed. Been there, girl.

THE STARS

Grace Gummer as a saint, Ryan Tedder (who loves Karen's sound)

THE SONGS

"Dance to the Music," "Touch Me,"

THE SCARVES

8 (Julia, Katie, Derek, Karen, Ivy Lynn)