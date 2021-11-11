Sneak Peek: Andrew Keenan-Bolger's Interrogation on The Blacklist

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Sneak Peek: Andrew Keenan-Bolger's Interrogation on The Blacklist
By Billy McEntee
Nov 11, 2021
 
"This conversation's over," Keenan-Bolger's character tells his interrogators. "I want my lawyer."

Andrew Keenan-Bolger's in the hot seat on tonight's episode of The Blacklist. Keenan-Bolger, seen on Broadway in Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, has a guest role on the hit NBC crime thriller, now a couple of episodes into its ninth season. In this season's fifth episode, Keenan-Bolger is a suspect in a recent crime—one involving his oldest friend.

In "The Avenging Angel," airing at 8 PM Eastern, the Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor, while Cooper tries to piece together unexplained gaps in his memory. Keenan-Bolger plays the former friend and business partner of an executive found dead at the hands of the episode’s blacklister, the Avenging Angel.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.