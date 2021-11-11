Sneak Peek: Andrew Keenan-Bolger's Interrogation on The Blacklist

"This conversation's over," Keenan-Bolger's character tells his interrogators. "I want my lawyer."

Andrew Keenan-Bolger's in the hot seat on tonight's episode of The Blacklist. Keenan-Bolger, seen on Broadway in Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, has a guest role on the hit NBC crime thriller, now a couple of episodes into its ninth season. In this season's fifth episode, Keenan-Bolger is a suspect in a recent crime—one involving his oldest friend.

In "The Avenging Angel," airing at 8 PM Eastern, the Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor, while Cooper tries to piece together unexplained gaps in his memory. Keenan-Bolger plays the former friend and business partner of an executive found dead at the hands of the episode’s blacklister, the Avenging Angel.