Sneak Peek: Watch Derek Hough, Hayely Erbert, and Julianne Hough in 'Be Our Guest' From Upcoming The Disney Family Singalong

A host of stars of stage and screen will perform Disney classics on the ABC broadcast.

Get a sneak peek at the upcoming ABC special The Disney Family Singalong, airing April 16 at 8 PM ET, in the video above, featuring husband-and-wife dancers Derek Hough and Hayely Erbert plus an appearance by sister and fellow dancer-choreographer Julianne Hough. The trio performs the Beauty and the Beast classic "Be Our Guest," by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The broadcast will also feature Menken, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos.

Viewers can also expect a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and stars from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio. Additionally, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will also include a vocal warm-up by Tony winner Chenoweth.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Disney's small screen realm for Feeding America, which provides resources for people in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

