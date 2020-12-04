Snoop Dogg, Loretta Devine, Joaquina Kalukango, More Lead Virtual Reading of Hurt Village Starting December 4

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Snoop Dogg, Loretta Devine, Joaquina Kalukango, More Lead Virtual Reading of Hurt Village Starting December 4
By Andrew Gans
Dec 04, 2020
 
Steve H. Broadnax III directs Katori Hall's play as a benefit for The Actors Fund.
Snoop Dogg, Loretta Devine, and Joaquina Kalukango
Snoop Dogg, Loretta Devine, and Joaquina Kalukango

A virtual reading of Katori Hall’s Hurt Village, benefiting The Actors Fund, is presented December 4–8. A Cast Black Talent Production, the stream of the play by 2020 Tony nominee Hall (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) is directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (The Hot Wing King).

The cast includes Snoop Dogg as Tony C., Emmy winner Loretta Devine as Big Mama, 2020 Slave Play Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango as Crank, Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson as Cookie, P-Valley’s J. Alphonse Nicholson as Buggy, Stori Ayers as the Narrator, Gail Bean as Toiya, Cecil Blutcher as Skillet, Eric B. Robinson Jr. as Cornbread, and Bertram Williams as Ebony.

Katori Hall
Katori Hall Marc J. Franklin

The play is set in Hurt Village, a housing project in Memphis, as a government Hope Grant means relocation for many of the project's residents, including Cookie, a 13-year-old aspiring rapper, along with her mother, Crank, and great-grandmother, Big Mama. As the family prepares to move, Cookie's father, Buggy, unexpectedly returns from a tour of duty in Iraq.

Hurt Village is produced by Courtney Peck. Ian Olympio serves as associate producer, and Conrad Woolfe and Leigh Anne Smith are the casting directors. The reading also features sound design by Daniel Ison, video editing by Jordyn Alexis Bush, stage management by Lissette Velez-Cross, general management by Dash Perry, and graphic design by April Keomorokot and Franziska Stetter.

In a statement, playwright Hall said, “It’s an honor to be a part of WME and Cast Black Talent’s first play reading, especially with Hurt Village—a play whose themes about economic strife and community are more relevant than ever. I am so proud of the wonderful cast we’ve assembled and their amazing work, all to benefit The Actors Fund. I hope this is just one of many new initiatives put forth by the theatre industry to amplify underrepresented and unsung Black artists.”

The world premiere of Hurt Village was produced by Signature Theatre Company in 2012.

Tickets are available here. There is no admission fee, but audience members are encouraged to make donations to The Actors Fund.

Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh and More in Katori Hall's Hurt Village

Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh and More in Katori Hall's Hurt Village

Signature Theatre Company's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theater in the new Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street was unveiled to the public Feb. 7 with the first performance of the world premiere of Hurt Village, the new work by Katori Hall, the Olivier Award-winning writer of The Mountaintop. Read the Playbill.com story.

14 PHOTOS
Charlie Hudson III
Charlie Hudson III Joan Marcus
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Saycon Sengbloh and Joaquina Kalukango
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Saycon Sengbloh and Joaquina Kalukango Joan Marcus
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Nicholas Christopher, Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh, Joaquina Kalukango and Corey Hawkins
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Nicholas Christopher, Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh, Joaquina Kalukango and Corey Hawkins Joan Marcus
Nicholas Christopher and Corey Hawkins
Nicholas Christopher and Corey Hawkins Joan Marcus
Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins Joan Marcus
Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
Charlie Hudson III
Charlie Hudson III Joan Marcus
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Saycon Sengbloh and Joaquina Kalukango
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Saycon Sengbloh and Joaquina Kalukango Joan Marcus
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Nicholas Christopher, Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh, Joaquina Kalukango and Corey Hawkins
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Nicholas Christopher, Tonya Pinkins, Saycon Sengbloh, Joaquina Kalukango and Corey Hawkins Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.