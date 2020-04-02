Snowpiercer Series, With Tony Winners Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall, Will Premiere May 17

The series adaptation of the critically acclaimed film will air on TNT.

The upcoming TV adaptation of Snowpiercer has announced that it will now premiere May 17 on TNT, instead of the previously announced May 31.

Among the cast are two Tony Award winners: Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, White Noise) and Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch). The ensemble cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand.

Like the 2013 film of the same name (directed by Parasite Academy Award winner Bong Joon-Ho), the series will be set on a massive train, housing by class the sole survivors of a global, apocalyptic Ice Age. Diggs stars as Layton Well, a prisoner-turned-revolutionary fighter against the elites who inhabit the front of the train. Hall plays Sayori, a member of the train’s upper management.

