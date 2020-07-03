So You Finally Watched Hamilton... Now What?

Here are videos, speeches, and other Hamilmoments from the last five years to explore!

After five years, the hottest ticket on stage was ours to enjoy from home, when Hamilton made its streaming debut on Disney+. After all the cast album plays, all the sing-alongs, all the rewatched talk show and then Zoom performances, everyone now has the chance to see the musical we've been talking about for half a decade. But now that you've finally been in the room where it happens, what now? Don't worry—there's plenty more to investigate, or rewatch with fresh eyes now that you've had a chance to see the stage production!

Rewind...



Here is Lin-Manuel Miranda debuting the opening number at the White House in 2009, six years before it premiered Off-Broadway.

Before and After Hamilton, There Was Freestyle Love Supreme



The improv hip-hop troupe headed by Miranda and Hamilton director Thomas Kail returned to Off-Broadway and then a Broadway run in 2019; now it's a Hulu documentary starting July 17.

Who Remembers Your Name?



Further your music-filled history lesson with two documentaries: Hamilton: Building America and clips from PBS' Hamilton's America.

And then further your theatre history knowledge with this tribute from one Off-Broadway Public Theater smash to another, with the cast of Hamilton celebrating the 45th anniversary of A Chorus Line at the Public Theater in 2015.



Some Great News



Before we knew that Hamilton would stream on Disney+ this summer, we got the original cast reuniting for John Krasinski's streaming talk show, Some Good News. Go back and watch it above, knowing that they all might have been aware that Hamilton was already on its way!

Looking to the Future



We got Hamilton a year early... but we saw film version of Miranda's In the Heights pushed back a full year to summer 2021. Whet your appetite with this trailer.

Ways to Broaden Your Hamilton Experience

Start off with two essential books: Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter and the biography that started it all, Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

And if for some reason you don't yet own it, be sure to get a copy of the Hamilton cast album. You can even go one step further, and buy Hamilton vocal selections

