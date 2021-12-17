Social Roundup: See What Audiences Are Saying About Trouble in Mind

Theatre goers are raving about the LaChanze-led play.

With its limited engagement ending on Jan. 9, Trouble in Mind isn’t only “the play of the moment,” according to The New York Times; it’s also "fabulous," "eloquent," and "perfect for our times" per audiences' reactions on social media.

Glowing reviews are often tied to a show's success, but audience feedback is equally important. In the case of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, starring Tony Award winner LaChanze, the production has garnered both: a New York Times Critic's Pick but also praise from audiences, including many Broadway luminaries, who experienced the potent work at Roundabout Theatre Company and then shared their heartfelt reactions online. Below, read what theatergoers have had to say about the production and its cast—which also includes Tony winner Chuck Cooper, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen, and more.

The Broadway hit, enjoying a limited engagement at American Airlines Theatre now through January 9 only, is "so effectively done, searing and often quite hilarious," @jheimbrock tweeted. "Grateful we got a production of this incredible play."

Roundabout’s TROUBLE IN MIND is so effectively done, searing and often quite hilarious. Grateful we got a production of this incredible play. — jeff heimbrock (@jheimbrock) November 2, 2021

Many others similarly lauded the work, noting its cultural relevance as a comedic and dramatic work about racism and identity. "Trouble in Mind says what needed to be said in 1955 about Acting while Black and rings clear as a bell today," @april_matthis tweeted. @BTarverWrites added, "As John Lewis might have said, '#TroubleinMind is good trouble.'"

Trouble in Mind says what needed to be said in 1955 about Acting while Black and rings clear as a bell today. Ms. Childress, thank you. Wish Broadway had listened sooner. @laChanze @jessiefdukes Chuck Cooper and the entire cast are so damn good. Congrats @roundaboutnyc crew!!! — April Matthis (@april_matthis) November 19, 2021





As John Lewis might have said, "#TroubleinMind is good trouble." A truly great play. @roundaboutnyc — Bernard J. Tarver (@BTarverWrites) November 17, 2021

Praise for the actors was just as formidable, with @oureric tweeting, "The cast is firing on every damn cylinder" and @LeslieUggams writing, "Kudos to @laChanze. The role of Wiletta willl always live in my heart. Everyone, go see this play!"



Not only is @roundaboutnyc’s TROUBLE IN MIND extraordinary but so much of it is absolutely hysterical. This cast is firing on every damn cylinder. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 4, 2021

The word on Instagram was equally complimentary. @mrssharptonbright called the play a "MUST SEE," @chrislamberth wrote it's "spectacular," and @melissa_errico_fairymom said the "Roundabout Theater Company production does justice to the play's complexity."

"Go see TROUBLE IN MIND at Roundabout," @harrisdoran said. "This play was written in 1955 by Alice Childress. It was a hit off-Broadway and was to transfer to Broadway but Childress was asked to rewrite the play to make it more palatable for commercial (white) audiences. Childress refused. This production is Childress's exact words, with not one word changed, and it feels so fresh. LaChanze and Chuck Cooper are amazing."

After 66 years, the play finally, per @gregmmac, "takes its well-deserved #Broadway bow."