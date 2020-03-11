Soho Rep. Adds While You Were Partying to 2020 Season

Developed in the Writer/Director Lab, the new show by Peter Mills Weiss, Julia Mounsey, and Brian Fiddyment will premiere in the summer.

Soho Rep. has added the world premiere of while you were partying to its 2019–2020 programming (which is currently underway with the world premiere of Wold Play by Hansol Jung). Co-created by theatremakers Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey, with comedian Brian Fiddyment, the show was developed in Soho Rep.'s 2017–2019 Writer/Director Lab.

While you were partying (which takes its title from an Internet meme) is described as a "a bombastic, comedic, and fantastical exploration of impotence, trauma, and the true cost of healing."

Further details, including casting, will be announced at a later date. Performances will run June 9–July 5 at Soho Rep.

Mounsey and Weiss' process includes asking their collaborators to play versions of themselves. They begin with improvisation, write in rehearsals, and work closely with designers throughout a show's development. Their most recent work, [50/50] Old School Animation, written with Mo Fry Pasic and Sophie Weisskoff and performed at Under the Radar at The Public Theater in 2019.

The Writer/Director Lab, currently co-chaired by Fairview playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury and William Burke, is one of Soho Rep.'s signature initiatives, in which four pairs of early-career artists generate new works over an 18-month period. Alumni include Annie Baker, Will Davis, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Anne Washburn, and David Adjmi, whose Marie Antoinette was also written in the Lab.