Soho Rep. Announces Its 2021–22 Season Including 2 World Premieres

The Off-Broadway company will also present four works-in-progress from its Writer/Director Lab.

Off-Broadway's Soho Rep will return to in-person performances this fall with three full productions and four works-in-progress for its 2021–2022 season.

The downtown theatre company launches its season with presentations of works-in-progress from the Writer/Director Lab, running weekends from September 24–October 17. This year's Lab participants include Keenan Hurley and Kedian Keohan, Nia Farrell and Talia Paulette Oliveras (a.k.a. Ta-Nia), Kate Moore Heaney and Divya Mangwani, and Jeesun Choi and Bryn Herdrich. The Lab is currently chaired by playwrights William Burke and Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Soho Rep.'s mainstage season of new plays includes the world premiere of while you were partying, a comedy originally developed in the Writer/Director Lab by Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey, with Brian Fiddyment. The production was originally scheduled for summer 2020, but will now run November 3–28.

The spring of 2022 will see the New York premiere of Wolf Play by Hansol Jung, exploring the meaning of family through the lens of queer parenting and adoption. Dustin Wills directs the production, presented in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company. Wolf Play runs February 2–March 6.

The season concludes with the world premiere of Omar Vélez Meléndez's Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members, running May 17–June 19. The show is produced in partnership with The Sol Project and helmed by David Mendizábal.

Soho Rep. will also continue its Project Number One program this year, providing a salaried position to two artists for the 2021–22 season: theater-maker, director, and writer Abigail Jean-Baptiste and scenic designer Kimie Nishikawa.

For more information, visit SohoRep.org.