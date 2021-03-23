Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone Will Star in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman’s Blues

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone Will Star in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman’s Blues
By Dan Meyer
Mar 23, 2021
 
The film will debut on Netflix later this year.
Camelot_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Benefit_Party_2019_HR
Solea Pfeiffer Marc J. Franklin

Theatre stars Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone have been tapped to star in Tyler Perry's latest film, A Jazzman's Blues, due to stream on Netlix later this year. Spanning five decades, the movie follows the investigation of an unsolved murder.

Deadline reports Perry will direct, write, and produce A Jazzman's Blues, with Michelle Sneed as executive producer. The project is the first screenplay Perry ever wrote—he started it over 25 years ago, but the project has remained in limbo until now. Filming will begin soon in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pfieffer credits include Gun and Power at Virgina's Signature Theatre and Evita at New York City Center while Boone most recently appeared in All the Natalie Portmans at MCC after appearing in Network on Broadway.

Production Photos: All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway

Production Photos: All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
2910.Kara Young and Elise Kibler n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young and Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0489.Joshua Boone and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Joshua Boone and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0369.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0307.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0516.Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1603.Kara Young and Renika Williams in n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0691.Montego Glover and Kara Young n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Montego Glover and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
2623.Elise Kibler n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1976.Kara Young, Montego Glover, and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young, Montego Glover, and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1416.Montego Glover and Joshua Boone n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Montego Glover and Joshua Boone in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.