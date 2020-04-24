Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, and Christopher Sieber Tapped for the April 24 Broadway JackBox

The stage alums join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello for the live game show at 6 PM ET.

Stage alums Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Hamilton), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Dave), and Christopher Sieber (Company, The Prom) are set to join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello in the April 24 Broadway Jackbox event.

The series, which launched March 13, features performers playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the April 24 event will stream at 6 PM ET on Tiltify and Twitch (click on this link). Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's daily live streamed concert Stars in the House. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.