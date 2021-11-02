Solea Pfeiffer Hints at Broadway Debut, Reveals Favorite Comfort Food, and Discusses Hamilton Ahead of NYC Solo Show

You Are Here: An Evening With Solea Pfeiffer runs November 4-6 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre.

Solea Pfeiffer is heading downtown for a special concert performance that will offer audiences an inside look at the rising star’s career path. You Are Here: An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer runs November 4–6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre as part of Audible Theatre’s current season.

In the show, Pfeiffer's NYC solo concert debut, the Zimbabwe-born performer weaves together pieces from her roles in Hamilton, Evita, and more, and pays tribute to the artists who have inspired her.

Check out a Q&A with the actor below, in which she hints at her Broadway debut to come, discusses her pre-show routine, reveals her go-to cast album, and more.

How did You Are Here: An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer come about?

Solea Pfeiffer: This opportunity actually came as a bit of a surprise actually! The good people at Audible reached out and asked if I’d be interested in doing a show with them, and it was the quickest “yes” ever. I can’t really think of a better way to return to the New York stage. Doing a solo show in this capacity is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and something that has always scared me a bit, which makes it feel like it’s exactly what I should be doing. This opportunity was the perfect push in a new direction as an artist.

What can theatregoers expect from your show, and will it include your rendition of “Burn” from the Hamilton tour?

SP: They can expect to hear some of their favorite songs, some deep cuts, and some songs that are totally new. I’m really sharing my story and who I am in this show, and the journey I’ve been on to really discover my identity. I want this show to be a moment for people who maybe don’t know where they fit in to feel seen and celebrated, and hopefully a little less alone. We’ve all been through a lot and a lot of changes these past two years, and I want to have a moment to explore what that means. As far as “Burn” goes… I may or may not have an arrangement created by the incredible Macy Schmidt that I’m insanely excited to bring to New York City.

In 2019 and 2020, there were star turns in Almost Famous, Evita, and Gun & Powder—and then the shutdown. How did you maintain that momentum through the pandemic, and what are you looking forward to most in 2022?

To be totally honest, I think the best thing I did for myself was to release the importance of momentum for myself. When it became clear it was going to be a long time before anyone was on a stage again, I realized this might be a once-in-a-lifetime moment to really just… be. I tried hard to allow myself to be still, and allow myself to really truly rest. Life as an artist means a lot of hustling and it can kind of feel non-stop, and taking time to breathe is imperative! I’m working on bringing what I learned during quarantine about self-care and limits into our new normal. It was hard to just trust that the work that I had done up to that point hadn’t gone unnoticed, but it’s become clear that some of it made an impact, which is really mind blowing to me.

In 2022 I’m looking forward to our industry coming together to create safer and more equitable spaces for all. I’m looking forward to seeing new creators come out of this difficult time and tell their stories. I’m looking forward to my Broadway debut! I can’t say much now, but fingers crossed all goes as planned and I’ll be able to shout it from the rooftops next year. And, I’m looking forward to my first movie coming out next year as well! I have a good feeling about 2022, and I’m just excited to be back in this city that I love so much. I just signed a lease, and I plan on staying right here.

Who do you play in Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, out in 2022 on Netflix, and what can you tell us about it?

I am so, so, so thrilled about this movie. I can’t say much, but I can’t wait for the world to see what we created in Georgia this past summer. I had such an amazing, transformative time working on this movie. I mean, getting to work every day with Tyler, who is such a titan of the entertainment industry, was such a dream come true. It’s a bit of an epic love story, with an insanely talented cast, and I got to play the kind of role that really doesn’t come around too often. I’m so proud to have been a part of it.

What’s your pre-show routine?

I like to get to the theatre very early. I like to ease my way into it. I’ll start by steaming for a while as I begin warming up. I’m listening to songs that get me pumped up, usually Victoria Monét to really get me in the right headspace. Then I’ll do some stretches and crunches followed by beating my face and really warming up. I’m usually getting ready up until the last second… a habit I’m trying to break! But when I’m good with time management, I like to then try and connect with my castmates, and maybe have a few giggles before the show starts.

Do you have a party trick you like to show off when you’re off stage and hanging out with friends?

My elbows are double jointed… but other than that I don’t think there’s anything that cool I can do. LOL. And that’s not even cool! I can clover my tongue?

What’s your favorite comfort food?

Pad See Ew. Always hits.

What’s your go-to original cast album to listen to?

It might be cliché but I don’t care: Sunday In the Park with George. Always and forever.

