Solea Pfeiffer, Hugh Dancy, Marcia Gay Harden, More Set for 20th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala

The virtual benefit will stream December 1.

The initial lineup of performers has been announced for The 24 Hour Plays' 20th annual gala, which will be streamed December 1 at 8 PM ET.

Currently scheduled to be part of the event are Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Rachel Dratch, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Matt Lauria, Vella Lovell, Katherine McNamara, Portia, Solea Pfeiffer, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, and M. Ward.

These artists will perform pieces written by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee. Additional participants, including directors, will be announced soon.

The marathon process begins at 9 PM the night before the performance when writers, directors, actors, and production staff will gather virtually for an orientation and share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and reveal something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning the following morning for an 8 PM performance that evening.

“Since 2001, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists from theatre, film, and TV to produce an annual celebrity charity event,” said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. During the pandemic, we’ve brought time-limited theatre to audiences around the world through 21 rounds and counting of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. On December 1, our 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala will feature familiar faces from throughout that history in an unmissable experience where six new plays are written, rehearsed, performed, and streamed in 24 hours.”

The latest Viral Monologues took place October 20 in a comedy edition that featured such performers as Larry Owens, Rachel Dratch, and Tony-nominated Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh.

Proceeds will support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit programs, including The 24 Hour Plays National Fellows (a free professional intensive for young theatre artists), The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues (over 342 free-to-view socially-distanced theatre pieces during the pandemic), productions of The 24 Hour Plays with theatre partners worldwide, and subsidized productions for schools and colleges.

For ticket information click here.

