Son of the South, Featuring Final Performance of Tony Winner Brian Dennehy, Released February 5

By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2021
 
Spike Lee executive produced the film, penned by Barry Alexander Brown and Bob Zellner.
Brian Dennehy

Son of the South, featuring the late, two-time Tony winner Brian Dennehy in his final performance, is released February 5 by Vertical Entertainment. The film is available in select theatres, Video on Demand, and digital platforms.

Spike Lee executive produced the film, written by Barry Alexander Brown and Bob Zellner and based on Zellner's autobiography, The Wrong Side of Murder Creek, Son of the South. Brown directed a cast that also features Lucas Till, Lex Scott Davis, Lucy Hale, Cedric The Entertainer, and Julia Ormond.

Two-Time Tony Winner Brian Dennehy, Masterful Interpreter of Eugene O'Neill, Samuel Beckett, and Arthur Miller, Dies at 81

The film is a coming-of-age story of a young man whose grandfather (Dennehy) was a Klansman in the early '60s and who later joins the Civil Rights movement.

At the time of filming, Dennehy said, “I have to play the racist pig, but now that I’m in it, I’m not so upset about it. It’s an interesting problem for an actor to solve. To play someone whose opinions you detest so much. You’re forced to figure them out—and it’s been an interesting problem to solve.”

Dennehy won Tony Award for his performances in the revivals of Death of a Salesman and Long Day's Journey Into Night. He was also the recipient of an Olivier Award, a Golden Globe, and six Emmy nominations.

Son of the South is produced by Colin Bates, Stan Erdreich, Bill Black, and Eve Pomerance.

