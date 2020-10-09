Sondheim Heads Back Into the Woods... With His Dogs

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Sondheim Heads Back Into the Woods... With His Dogs
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 09, 2020
 
Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim
The eight-time Tony winner (sort of) visits the setting of his 1987 musical with his standard poodles along for the ride.

Eight time Tony-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim recently visited the setting of his 1987 musical Into the Woods (OK, use your imagination) by taking a stroll through nature with his two black standard poodles leading the way.

Quoting the items for which the Baker and his Wife journey into the woods to search, Sondheim posted a photo of the walk to his newly created Instagram account (@realsondheim).

"They look so beautiful !![sic]" comments Bernadette Peters, frequent Sondheim collaborator and the original Broadway witch in Into the Woods.

The photo is only Sondheim's second on Instagram, coming after his inaugural post of a blank canvas, an homage to the beginning and end of his 1984 musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.