Sondheim Heads Back Into the Woods... With His Dogs

The eight-time Tony winner (sort of) visits the setting of his 1987 musical with his standard poodles along for the ride.

Eight time Tony-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim recently visited the setting of his 1987 musical Into the Woods (OK, use your imagination) by taking a stroll through nature with his two black standard poodles leading the way.

Quoting the items for which the Baker and his Wife journey into the woods to search, Sondheim posted a photo of the walk to his newly created Instagram account (@realsondheim).

"They look so beautiful !![sic]" comments Bernadette Peters, frequent Sondheim collaborator and the original Broadway witch in Into the Woods.

The photo is only Sondheim's second on Instagram, coming after his inaugural post of a blank canvas, an homage to the beginning and end of his 1984 musical Sunday in the Park with George.