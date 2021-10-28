Song for Nature, Featuring Janie Dee, Kerry Ellis, Sheila Atim, David Suchet, Akram Khan, More, Streams October 28-29

The performance was filmed in March 2021 at the London Coliseum.

Song for Nature, which was conceived to raise awareness of climate change, was filmed in March 2021 at the London Coliseum as part of the London Climate Change Festival founded by Janie Dee. Originally broadcast on Earth Day 2021 on Sky Arts, the performance streams October 28–29 in the U.K., U.S., and China.

Directed by Shakespeare Globe Artistic Director Dominic Dromgoole, Song for Nature features Dee, Rob Brydon, Sheila Atim, Kerry Ellis, David Suchet, Akram Khan, Michelle Terry, Brian May, Danielle De Niese, Gerald Finley, Beth Porch, Nathan Evans, and more, all accompanied by the ENO Orchestra.

There are also appearances from environmentalists working at the forefront of climate innovation, including journalist Stuart Ramsay; Bella Lack, Youth Ambassador for The Born Free Foundation; Natalie Fee from City to Sea and author of How to Save the World for Free; Rokiah Yaman from MadLeap; Chris Newman from NHS Green Machine; Culture Declares Emergency; Hannah Peck from Cool Earth; and climate activists Abbey Wright and John Farndon.

In an earlier statement, Dee said, “We are thrilled to be able to share Song for Nature with a wider audience. We originally intended to play to a live audience at the Coliseum, but then the second lockdown struck. Nevertheless, the show went on regardless being captured for broadcast by Sky Arts, and now, with a couple of previously unseen performances added, will be hosted on Stream.Theatre for two nights only. We hope you can join us to raise awareness of the impact of climate change around the world.”

For ticket information visit Stream.Theatre/home.

(Updated October 28, 2021)