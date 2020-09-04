Songs for a New World Begins Performances at the London Palladium This Fall

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Songs for a New World Begins Performances at the London Palladium This Fall
By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2020
 
The West End staging follows a digital production earlier this summer, starring Olivier nominees Rachel Tucker and Rachel John.
London Palladium
London Palladium Google Maps

An in-person staging of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World will play two performances at the London Palladium October 11. The one-day-only event is the first musical to return to the West End since the theatre shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Cedric Neal (Motown) all return from a digital production streamed earlier this summer, with David Hunter (Waitress) joining the cast.

Directed by Séimí Campbell, the production will follow current COVID-19 government guidance, including social distancing and face masks for audiences.

Songs for a New World is presented by Lambert Jackson Productions, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director.

Take a Look at Songs for a New World at New York City Center

Take a Look at Songs for a New World at New York City Center

The Encores! Off-Center production of the Jason Robert Brown musical runs through June 30.

15 PHOTOS
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_Solea Pfeiffer 1_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 4_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 1_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Shoshana Bean 2_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 3_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.