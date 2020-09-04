Songs for a New World Begins Performances at the London Palladium This Fall

The West End staging follows a digital production earlier this summer, starring Olivier nominees Rachel Tucker and Rachel John.

An in-person staging of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World will play two performances at the London Palladium October 11. The one-day-only event is the first musical to return to the West End since the theatre shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Cedric Neal (Motown) all return from a digital production streamed earlier this summer, with David Hunter (Waitress) joining the cast.

Directed by Séimí Campbell, the production will follow current COVID-19 government guidance, including social distancing and face masks for audiences.

Songs for a New World is presented by Lambert Jackson Productions, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director.

